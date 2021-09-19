Sunday, September 19, 2021
Offset was Almost A Snack for A Lioness in Dubai – WATCH it Happen!

Offset Petting Lion
Offset Petting Lion (Instagram screenshot)

*The jet set lifestyle found Offset of Migos in Dubai last week, and that’s nothing to write home about these days as it’s been a destination of relaxation for the rich and famous for decades now.  

While there, Offset came across some exotic animals that are kept and treated as simply house pets in Dubai. Offset shared a video of himself petting a female lion on the head to Instagram as its handler looked on. Cats of all kind switch moods in the blink of an eye, though.  

What appears to be a friendly interaction at first quickly deteriorates as Offset gets going, fast.  

“Had no business playing with this damn lion ? I was scared no ?,” he wrote in his caption.

He may want to watch himself in the near future seeing as though he and Cardi B recently welcomed their second child together a few weeks ago.  To be honest, the kitty just wanted to play. She wasn’t tryna hurt nobody, was she? Check out the video and see for yourself.

