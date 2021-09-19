Sunday, September 19, 2021
Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Rumored to be Purchasing the NFL Denver Broncos

By EurWebWriter
Jay-Z - Jeff Bezos
*According to reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are near the top of the list of potential buyers for the Denver Broncos.  

“Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos have emerged as potential investors of the Denver Broncos,” reports The Boardroom. “The team is expected to come under new ownership following this season with a purchase price of an estimated $4B. Bezos was previously in talks to buy a 40% stake in the Washington Football Team.” 

Jay-Z has been connected to potentially purchasing NFL properties. Just two years ago CBS Sports had to shoot down a rumor that had him purchasing an NFL team.

“Multiple people connected to NFL ownership and the league office have told CBS Sports that this TMZ-reported rumor is simply false, that there are no plans in place for the rap legend to become an NFL owner,” the outlet reported at the time. “The report was connected to the deal Carter’s Roc Nation has to become the “live music entertainment strategist” for the NFL’s major events.” 

The kicker here is that Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, would be a co-investor and he and Jay would be co-owners of the franchise.  

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

