Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Rumored to be Purchasing the NFL Denver Broncos

*According to reports, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are near the top of the list of potential buyers for the Denver Broncos.

“Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos have emerged as potential investors of the Denver Broncos,” reports The Boardroom. “The team is expected to come under new ownership following this season with a purchase price of an estimated $4B. Bezos was previously in talks to buy a 40% stake in the Washington Football Team.”

Jay-Z has been connected to potentially purchasing NFL properties. Just two years ago CBS Sports had to shoot down a rumor that had him purchasing an NFL team.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: TMI? Kym Whitley Confirms Rumors About Marlon Wayans’ Penis: ‘Small Bat’ [VIDEO]

Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos have emerged as potential investors of the Denver Broncos. The team is expected to come under new ownership following this season with a purchase price of an estimated $4B. Bezos was previously in talks to buy a 40% stake in the Washington Football Team. pic.twitter.com/I5pnf2EH5A — Boardroom (@boardroom) September 13, 2021

“Multiple people connected to NFL ownership and the league office have told CBS Sports that this TMZ-reported rumor is simply false, that there are no plans in place for the rap legend to become an NFL owner,” the outlet reported at the time. “The report was connected to the deal Carter’s Roc Nation has to become the “live music entertainment strategist” for the NFL’s major events.”

The kicker here is that Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, would be a co-investor and he and Jay would be co-owners of the franchise.