Sunday, September 19, 2021
Gabrielle Union Unflinchingly Puts Her Biz in the Streets in New Book: ‘You Got Anything Stronger?’

By EurWebWriter
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union / Getty

*Gabrielle Union‘s new book called “You Got Anything Stronger?” was released earlier this week and in it, among other things, she finally addresses the “break baby” situation that occurred when she and husband Dwyane Wade took a “break” from their relationship.  

Below is an excerpt from the book.  

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman,” she wrote. “It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people—strangers I will never meet—who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy, I am not sure I have them now.” 

Gabrielle Union - You Got Anything Stronger (cover)In the book Union gets deeply personal on a number of other topics as well, including the decision to use a surrogate to carry their child Kaavia.  

She also spoke of how she believes her an her daughter have a disconnect because of the surrogate. Now, there’s being deep and open, then there’s letting people all up in your business. While we’re not entirely certain what category this falls in, we’re leaning toward the latter.  

“I will always wonder if Kaav would love me more if I had carried her. Would our bond be even tighter? I will never know what it would have been like to carry this rockstar inside me. When they say having a child is like having your heart outside your body, that’s all I know. We met as strangers, the sound of my voice and my heartbeat foreign to her. It’s a pain that has dimmed but remains present in my fears that I was not, and never will be, enough,” she wrote. 

Heavy. 

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

