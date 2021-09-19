Sunday, September 19, 2021
Chris Rock Tweets That he Has (‘Breakthrough’) Covid. ‘Trust Me You Don’t Want This!’

By Fisher Jack
Chris Rock - Getty
*Chris Rock has revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and even though he’s suffering with the virus after being vaccinated, the comedian/actor is urging others to get the jab.

On Sunday, via his verified Twitter account, Rock posted: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member didn’t comment on his condition, and his representatives did not immediately return a request from CNN for further comment.

It was back in May that Rock told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and joked that he used his star status and “skipped the line” in getting it.

“I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” Rock said. “I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Hey, step aside Betty White, step aside old people, Judge Judy.'”

People who are fully vaccinated can still get Covid-19 — these are called breakthrough cases — but being immunized greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death, health experts say.

In fact, people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 were 11 times more likely to die of the disease and 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with the disease, a study published earlier this month by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

In related news, Rock,  56, recently starred in “Saw” sequel “Spiral” and will appear in David O. Russell’s next movie, a period film which shot in Los Angeles in early 2021. The still-untitled film is set to be released next year.

Fisher Jack

