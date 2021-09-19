‘Chicago Meds’ S. Epatha Merkerson Shares Surprises In Season Seven | WATCH

*Gather the family and get to your TVs STAT!

“Chicago Med” is gearing up to revive your Wednesday nights!

NBCs medical drama returns for season seven to save fans from season sixes cliffhanger. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), Head of Patient and Medical Services, holds the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center together as the emergency department is continuously bombarded by sick and injured patients in need. EUR correspondent, Tifarah Dixon spoke with Merkerson about her characters’ bond with the doctors, her son Michael (Hampton Fluker), and new additions to the cast. Watch the full interview below!

Between her personal life, the pandemic, and the doctors’ frequent shenanigans, nobody has a more stressful job than Ms. Goodwin! Can we expect her to have a smoother ride in the upcoming season?

SEM: Not at all. Don’t even think about it! [Chaos] starts off immediately in season seven. But one of the things that’s great about this season is we bring Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) back. There is something he has to do in order to return but we’ll have to see what it is on September 22nd.

TD: In season six we got to see a glimpse of the relationship between Sharon and her son. I felt like her warm, stern, and motherly tone she uses with him is also present with the other doctors. The other characters act impulsively and confide in her, do you think she views them similar to her own children?

SEM: No. There are similarities in the sense of her being “the boss” but that’s it. She may pull the doctors into her office and chastise them but it’s a totally different dynamic with her son. The respect is different. She will go to bat for them and she will take them to the carpet when she has to.

Season seven kicks off on September, 22nd at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

For more details visit nbc.com or follow @nbcchicagomed on Instagram!