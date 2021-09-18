With New Face, Nene Leakes Speaks for First Time on Her ‘New Normal’ | WATCH

*Nene Leakes is sharing how she’s navigating through life without her late husband, Gregg Leakes.

Gregg Leakes sadly passed away earlier this month after a battle with colon cancer.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star took to her Instagram stories to speak on her “new normal.”

She debuted her blonde look and said:

“Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life, my new normal, I thought I’d go back blonde. So, hi guys, it’s Nene and I’m back blonde.” She continued,

“I’m trying to adjust to this whole new life that I have and my whole new normal. But I’m blonde…” She said friends have been coming to her home daily to keep her busy, adding:

“I have good days and bad days. They say it’s normal, so. Some days I’m up, some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon so, that was good. I normally don’t go to the salon I usually let people come to my house. So today I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women, and that was good, to be around other people. “ Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

