Saturday, September 18, 2021
WATCH The New Drama Filled Trailer for ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

By EurWebWriter
Michael Rainey Jr – Mary J Blige (Power Book II: Ghost) – STARZ

*Fans of “Power Book II: Ghost” rejoice as the recent 30-second teaser trailer gave us glimpses at a few things that we’ve feindin’ to see come to a resolution since last season. However, we’re going to have to wait until November 21 just like everyone else.  

The sequel shows Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) attempting to appear as if he’s a normal student while simultaneously hustling and trying to meet business obligations to the Tejada Family. The trailer also shows Mary J. Blige — who plays Monet Tejada — getting a gun ready before she walks out of her bedroom.

Joining Rainey Jr. and Blige in the cast are Shane Johnson (Cooper), Gianni Paolo (Brayden), Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Tameika), Daniel Bellomy (Zeke), Paige Hurd (Lauren) and Clifford ‘Method Man’ Smith (Davis).

Check out the trailer below to get your blood racing and your taste buds set for a dose of betrayal and comeuppance in the next season of Power Book II: Ghost.

The series is created by Courtney A. Kemp and executive produced by Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Michael Rainey Jr., Bart Wenrich, Chris Salek, Prime 21, Danielle DeJesus, Geoffrey Thorne, Mark Canton, Shana Stein, and Naturi Naughton. 

“Power Book II: Ghost” premiered in September 2020, and was quickly renewed for a second season. The series is a sequel to the network’s original “Power” series.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

