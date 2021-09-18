Reality TV Star (Maurice ‘Mo’ Fayne) Sentenced to 17.5 Years For PPP Loan Scam | VIDEO

*There’s a reason why your momma and all your aunties would constantly browbeat you about trying to impress the next person at the expense of your own dignity. Indeed, it is you who come out looking like a fool at the end of the day.

The situation with former “Love & Hop: Atlanta” star () runs parallel to what momma used to say. He was recently sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for PPP load fraud.

According to prosecutors, Fayne defrauded the system in the amount of $3.7 million after applying for a PPP loan, citing losses caused by COVID-19.

Reports say Fayne claimed to employ 107 people in a trucking business with a monthly payroll of near 1.5 million.

But the castle made of sand crumbed to the sea after he pleaded guilty to six counts, including bank and wire fraud.

Fayne was ordered to forfeit nearly $100,000 from several of his bank accounts and eight of his 2015 Kenworth T680 trucks. Prosecutors dropped 14 other charges in exchange for a guilty plea. He was supposed to only do 12.5 years but the judge through on another five “just because”, apparently.

Be that as it may, he was initially facing up 30 years. So, all in all, we guess he a’ight.