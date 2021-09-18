Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Reality TV Star (Maurice ‘Mo’ Fayne) Sentenced to 17.5 Years For PPP Loan Scam | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
0

Maurice "Mo" Fayne
Maurice ‘Mo’ Fayne Getty Images

*There’s a reason why your momma and all your aunties would constantly browbeat you about trying to impress the next person at the expense of your own dignity. Indeed, it is you who come out looking like a fool at the end of the day.  

The situation with former “Love & Hop: Atlanta” star ()  runs parallel to what momma used to say. He was recently sentenced to 17.5 years in prison for PPP load fraud. 

According to prosecutors, Fayne defrauded the system in the amount of $3.7 million after applying for a PPP loan, citing losses caused by COVID-19. 

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Antoine Dodson’s Mother Dies – Viral Star Asks for Burial Help At GoFundMe Page | VIDEO

 Fayne was living it up, according to prosecutors, and defrauded the system to the tune of $3.7 million after applying for a PPP loan for his business, citing losses due to COVID-19. 

Reports say Fayne claimed to employ 107 people in a trucking business with a monthly payroll of near 1.5 million.   

But the castle made of sand crumbed to the sea after he pleaded guilty to six counts, including bank and wire fraud.  

Fayne was ordered to forfeit nearly $100,000 from several of his bank accounts and eight of his 2015 Kenworth T680 trucks. Prosecutors dropped 14 other charges in exchange for a guilty plea. He was supposed to only do 12.5 years but the judge through on another five “just because”, apparently.   

Be that as it may, he was initially facing up 30 years. So, all in all, we guess he a’ight.  

Previous articleAntoine Dodson’s Mother Dies – Viral Star Asks for Burial Help At GoFundMe Page | VIDEO
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO