*If you’ve lived long enough you’ll know Alfonso Ribeiro from the hit Broadway play “The Tap Dance Kid,” in which he dazzled in the starring role.

Others still will remember him dancing in the style of Michael Jackson in that old Pepsi commercial from the 80s. But most of you slack jawed mofos simply remember him as Carlton Banks from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

These days Alfonso is getting his bread as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” but ever so often you can tell he believes his career didn’t get the bang for the proverbial buck that one who starred in an all-time hit sitcom after a super successful Broadway run would expect.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kevin Garnett: From Big Ticket to Meal Ticket: $300K Monthly in Spousal Support!

Recently, during an interview with PopCulture.com Ribeiro revealed why he feels fans have the power to determine the career arc of their favorites in many ways.

“I’ve always said that the idea that you can do something so well in your life that no one will allow you to do it again, is very difficult to go through,” the 49-year-old explained. “Imagine being the greatest home run hitter in the game and never being allowed to go hit home runs because you hit home runs. Doesn’t make sense. But in show business that sometimes is the case. So having to reinvent myself by turning myself into myself, which is weird, but being able to do that and get a nomination and get the recognition for what I’ve been able to do with that was very special.”

“Every actor typically gets one, maybe two opportunities after whatever they’re really known for. Support them in those roles. Really, if you’re a fan of somebody on a show, and they do something else, make it a priority to go watch whatever it is they’re doing even though it’s not what you’re used to seeing them do,” he explained.