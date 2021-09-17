Friday, September 17, 2021
Who Would Win a Katt Williams, Kevin Hart ‘Verzuz’ Battle?

By Ny MaGee
Katt Williams - Kevin Hart

*Katt Williams recently announced that he’s willing to face off with Kevin Hart in a Verzuz battle.

Speaking to Baltimore radio host Perisa Nicole, Williams said the viral showdown would be a walk in the park for him because his only competition is the late-great Richard Pryor.

“It’s almost cheating for me. I have over 10 specials,” Williams said, as reported by Complex. “I don’t have to pick but two jokes from each special and I’ve already deaded anyone whose last name isn’t Pryor anyway.”

Katt also noted that “comedically beefing” is his “lane”.

He challenged Hart to a comedic competition in 2016, suggesting a $5 million battle. Hart didn’t respond to this challenge.

READ MORE: Cedric the Entertainer Denies Stealing Katt Williams Joke for Kings of Comedy Tour [VIDEO]

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop DoggDMXBenny BlancoRyan TedderBabyfaceTeddy RileyGladys KnightPatti LaBelleGucci Mane and JeezyAshantiKeyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. Most recently, Ja Rule and Fat Joe hosted a Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim. 

Jermaine Dupri said this week that he is ready to face off with Diddy for a Verzuz battle. 

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” Durpi tweeted.

Diddy caught wind of the challenge and responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.”

Diddy made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Do you agree?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

