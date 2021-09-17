Who Would Win a Katt Williams, Kevin Hart ‘Verzuz’ Battle?

*Katt Williams recently announced that he’s willing to face off with Kevin Hart in a Verzuz battle.

Speaking to Baltimore radio host Perisa Nicole, Williams said the viral showdown would be a walk in the park for him because his only competition is the late-great Richard Pryor.

“It’s almost cheating for me. I have over 10 specials,” Williams said, as reported by Complex. “I don’t have to pick but two jokes from each special and I’ve already deaded anyone whose last name isn’t Pryor anyway.”

Katt also noted that “comedically beefing” is his “lane”.

He challenged Hart to a comedic competition in 2016, suggesting a $5 million battle. Hart didn’t respond to this challenge.

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. Most recently, Ja Rule and Fat Joe hosted a Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

Jermaine Dupri said this week that he is ready to face off with Diddy for a Verzuz battle.

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” Durpi tweeted.

Diddy caught wind of the challenge and responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.”

Diddy made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Do you agree?