‘The Proud Family’ Reboot Taps Tiffany Haddish, Normani, Lil Nas X to Guest Star

*This week marks the 20th anniversary of the original series, “The Proud Family” since it first aired on the Disney Channel. In celebration, Disney has released a talent announcement for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” reboot coming in 2022.

New Guest stars will include Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, Chance The Rapper, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Gabrielle Union and more.

Per Urban Hollywood 411, the series will feature the voice cast from the original “Proud Family,” including Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud); Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby Proud); Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud); Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud); Jo Marie Payton (Suga Mama); Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones); Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer); and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez).

Additional recurring stars include Asante Blackk (“This Is Us”) as Penny’s boyfriend, Kareem; rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Maya’s gamer brother, Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins; Raquel Lee Bolleau (“Real Husbands of Hollywood”) who reprises her role as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk (“Red Tails”) who reprises his role as Penny’s classmate Myron.

Watch the featurette below.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of “The Proud Family,” a few stars from the revival share what the iconic original series meant to them, including Normani who calls her grandmother Suga Mama “because it’s literally what my household looked like;”

Johnson added, “it was a huge part of my childhood and I hold that very dear to my heart;” Blackk shared, “the different characters and personalities in the show reflected what was going on in my home;” and Palmer said, “even though it was on a kids network, it still had the right amount of edge for it to be accessible to everybody.”

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

“I did The Proud Family when I was 14 years old, and I didn’t realize the impact that it had on me recording it, it was having that same impact on the people who were watching,” Pratt said.

Waithe added, “It was so relatable. It was very specific. It looked like our family and it was irreverent.”

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” will debut in 2022.