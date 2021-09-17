Friday, September 17, 2021
Soul-Jazz Phenomenon Ragan Whiteside Scores Her Seventh Consecutive Billboard Top 10 Career Record

By Gwendolyn Quinn
0

RaganWhiteside_chair_2021_cropped (1)
Ragan Whiteside (Photo Courtesy of Randis Music)

*Contemporary Soul-Jazz phenomenon Ragan Whiteside scores her seventh consecutive Billboard Top 10 career record. Her current single, “Off The Cuff,” lands at No. 9 on the Contemporary Jazz chart. Co-written by Whiteside with her husband, noted producer Dennis Johnson, and veteran producer/keyboardist Bob Baldwin, “Off The Cuff” will be featured on her February 2022 yet-to-be-titled album.

The single is also No. 2 on Radiowave’s Groove Jazz Music chart. “Off The Cuff” is now among Whiteside’s winning streak of Billboard Top 10 records, including “JJ’s Strut,” “Reminiscing,” “Jam It,” “Early Arrival,” “See You At The Get Down,” and the Billboard No. 1 “Corey’s Bop.”  To listen to the audio video of “Off The Cuff,” click here or watch it below.

The top-charting instrumentalist says, “This is a dream come true, especially during a time where there is an abundance of great music hitting the airwaves. I’m so grateful.” While continuing to impact the music charts, Whiteside is featured on Ashford and Simpson’s classic anthem, “I’m Every Woman,” with an instrumental rendering featuring flutists Althea Rene and Kim Scott. She co-wrote with her production partner Dennis Johnson, Bob Baldwin’s new single, “B Positive.”

This week, “B Positive” is No. 1 most added for two consecutive weeks and No. 1 most increased spins. Whiteside is also featured on Contemporary Jazz artist Jarez’s current single, “This Time Around,” which is gaining positive momentum on the charts, and is the fourth single from his current project, J Funk City.

As the host of her four-hour Saturday morning radio show on Atlanta’s WCLK 91.9 FM, Ragan Whiteside’s show is growing exponentially with an increase of listeners and supporters. There are also upcoming plans to expand her platform on the show in 2022. On Saturday, October 1, Whiteside will be in her native New York City, where she will be a featured headliner at Yonkers Riverfest on the Waterfront Stage.

To date, the composer, vocalist, and instrumentalist has released five albums, including the 2020 five-track EP Five Up Top, 2017’s Treblemaker, 2014’s Quantum Drive, 2012’s Evolve, and 2007’s Class Axe. She was also a finalist for the Smooth Jazz Network’s Artist of the Year for two consecutive years.

Follow Ragan Whiteside on Facebook and Instagram.

Gwendolyn Quinn
Gwendolyn Quinn is an award-winning media consultant with a career spanning over 25 years. She is the founder and creator of the African American Public Relations Collective (AAPRC) and the Global Communicator. Her weekly columns, “Inside Broadway,” “The Living Legends Series,” and “My Person of the Week” are published with EURWEB.com. She is also a contributor to BE.com, BE Pulse (via Medium.com) and the Huffington Post. Quinn is also a contributor to "Souls Revealed" and "Handle Your Entertainment Business." She is the curator of The Living Legends Foundation’s “The State of Black Music and Beyond” essay series published on the Huffington Post. Contact her at [email protected]

