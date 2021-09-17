Friday, September 17, 2021
Man Arrested, His Son Wanted in Killing of Four Friends Shot Dead in SUV [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Photo via YouTube/SandraRose

*Detectives are investigating the murders of four friends found dead inside an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield.

Natasha Flug-Presley, 30, Jasmine Sturm, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Loyace Foreman III, 35 were found shot dead after a night at a bar in downtown St. Paul, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The alleged gunman, Darren McWright, 56, was arrested Wednesday night – his son, Antoine Suggs, 38, who is also considered a suspect, remains on the loose in the Minneapolis St. Paul area, according to police.

Natasha’s father Damone Presley, 50, told Dailymail.com that he knows suspect McWright personally.

“We go way back – I wouldn’t say he was a close family friend but he was a well-known friend of the family,” he said.

The medical examiner determined all four victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Damone told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the four victims were at a St. Paul bar Saturday night and they got in someone’s vehicle when they left. They were driven about 75 miles away and their lifeless bodies were found inside the parked SUV on Sunday by a farmer working in a cornfield in the small town of Sheridan, Wisconsin. Officers said none of the victims were in the driver’s seat.

“Do we have an accident, or we got something else?” one officer asked on a police scanner.

“It’s gonna be something else, from what I can tell. Looks like a .32 [caliber handgun] was involved,” another officer replied.

According to reports, Foreman III and Sturm were in a romantic relationship, and Sturm and Flug-Presley were close friends. Pettus and Sturm were siblings.

Flug-Presley, Sturm and Foreman leave behind young children.

Pettus’s brother Zach Pettus told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that he had an idea who killed the victims. But after McWright’s arrest said he had “spoken too soon.”

The motive for the killing remains unclear.

“Obviously we’ve had homicides in the last several years,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said at a Tuesday news conference, “but something of this magnitude … this is a first.”

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of these victims,” Bygd said. “I wish we could release more details of our investigation, but we have to balance the public’s desire to know the details with running the risk of harming our investigation.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

