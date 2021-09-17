*Marlon Wayans is said to be packing… and Hollywood veteran Kym Whitley says rumors about his big penis are true.

Speaking on an episode of “Uncensored,” the actress admits she mistook it for “a small bat” when she first caught a glimpse while filming with the “White Chicks” star.

Whitley guest-starred on the WB sitcom “The Wayans Bros.” in 1998, and said the sweatpants Marlon was wearing one particular day caught her eye.

Per Page Six, she explained: “I thought he’s trying to be funny because he’s a fool and I kept looking and I said [to myself], ‘This boy done put a small bat in his shorts, in his red sweatpants.’ I kept looking at it and I said, ‘Stop being silly boy, are you crazy?’”

Whitley says she turned to the crew and said, “You see this? He is so silly. And nobody on set was laughing. They were saying over the speakers, like, ‘Oh she seen it,’” she said.

“So I am like, that’s real? First of all you need to put a rope on that thing and tie it up, whatever that is. Then for the whole week I was distracted. The word in Hollywood is he’s just blessed, and it burned into my brain.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the actress opens up about her love affair with her childhood friend, late singer Gerald Levert.

“The reason Gerald and I never got married is because he died. He left me here to fend for myself and deal with this life alone. But if he lived we would of [sic] definitely got together, absolutely, because we were friends,” she said, “We always talked about getting married. He said, ‘[When we turn 50], if you’re not married, if I’m not married, we’re gonna get married. He made a solid bet on it.”

Levert died at the age of 40 after a fatal combination of prescription medications. His death in 2006 was ruled accidental.

“Uncensored” airs this Sunday on TV One.