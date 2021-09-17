Freestyle Digital Media Acquires ‘Because of Charley’ for October VOD Release

*Los Angeles, CA – Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired worldwide VOD rights to the dramatic comedy feature-length film exploring race relations and gender equality, BECAUSE OF CHARLEY.

BECAUSE OF CHARLEY will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on October 5, 2021 through Freestyle Digital Media.

BECAUSE OF CHARLEY tells the story of one fateful Friday the 13th (August 13th, 2004) – when two estranged, raically-mixed stepfamilies reluctantly gather at a Central Florida home for an anniversary party. Fully intending to keep the visit brief, the two stepfamilies hit a snag when Hurricane Charley takes an unexpected turn that changes everything. As the storm strengthens and the relatives are forced to huddle together in a cramped hallway, their bitter resentments and differences — race, age, faith, gender, sexual orientation — come to a boil.

Directed by Jon Binkowski, BECAUSE OF CHARLEY was written by Binkowski and Stephen DeWoody, and produced by Gary Dean, Ben Kupfer, Patty Bender, Alexa Timon, Nick Sparks, and Jon Binkowski. Lisa Enos Smith is Executive Producer..

The ensemble cast of BECAUSE OF CHARLEY features John Amos (‘Grandpa’), Ashley Jones (‘Jesse’), Joshua Wade (‘David’), Peg O’Keef (‘Grammy’), Erin Cline (‘Leigh’), Clint Robinson (‘Michael’), Joop Katana (‘Danno’), and Simon Needham (‘Ian’).

“BECAUSE OF CHARLEY is a must-see story that is relevant to our times,” said Binkowski. “Our film is multi-layered – both feel-good and thought-provoking – and will resonate with audiences for many reasons. I hope it will both educate and inspire them to revisit their own personal relationships.”

Freestyle Digital Media’s Chris Gray negotiated the deal to acquire BECAUSE OF CHARLEY with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

BECAUSE OF CHARLEY website: www.becauseofcharley.com

BECAUSE OF CHARLEY trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpSwgzyYKrw

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, BERSERK starring Nick Cannon, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Doran, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal. Other Freestyle titles include the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush, the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal, horror documentary DEMON HOUSE starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel’s highest rated show Ghost Adventures, sci-fi thriller THE RECALL starring Wesley Snipes, MILES starring Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser, the animated feature HELL & BACK starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk, and THE GIRL IN THE BOOK with Emily VanCamp and Michael Nyqvist.

For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com – www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv