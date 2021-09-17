Friday, September 17, 2021
Fans Convinced Jeannie Mai Pregnant with Jeezy’s Baby

By Ny MaGee
jeannie mai - jeezy (getty)

*Are Jeannie Mai and Jeezy expecting their first child together? Fans seem to think so, and so does Jeannie’s former co-host on “The Real,” Tamar Braxton.

Here’s more from MadameNoire:

The rumors stem from photos taken of the married couple during this year’s New York Fashion Week. When she wasn’t wearing baggy clothes or strategically photographed while holding a purse in front of her stomach, fan seem to think Jeannie was rocking a subtle baby bump in some of her NYFW photos. As seen in a screenshot grabbed by @whisperswithbella, Braxton was one of the many to join in on the speculation. Underneath a photo of Jeannie and Jeezy, the “Love and War” singer wrote, “Y’all are pregnant for sure, love to see it.”

See the images below.

READ MORE: Jeannie Mai Explains Why She Didn’t Invite Her ‘The Real’ Co-hosts to Wedding

 

Jeannie and Jeezy started dating in 2018 and tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their Atlanta home earlier this year.

The couple reportedly followed COVID-19 safety protocols and provided COVID-19 tests for wedding guests.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Mai said. “But we had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife.”

“So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends,” she added.

Per PEOPLE, for her big day, Mai, 40, wore a custom nude Galia Lahav gown and 43-year-old Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins) wore a champagne blush Teofilo Flor suit. Guests wore off white to represent the couple’s “peace in their union,” Vogue reported.

Before the couple said their vows, they participated in a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony to honor their parents. 

Mai and Jeezy met on the set of her daytime talk show, but they didn’t go public with their romance until August 2019. 

Previous articleLil Nas X to Parents Who Want to Censor Him: 'F*ck Your Kids!' [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

