Friday, September 17, 2021
College Student in Wales Used Food Hack to Eat for Free

By Ny MaGee
Jordan Vidal (Jordan Vidal)
*Jordan Vidal, a 25-year-old student at the University of South Wales in Cardiff, has shared the food hack he used for two years without ever paying a dime for meals. 

The Metro writes: “His freebie food hack started at a Cardiff casino on Mondays. After he learned casino members had access to a complimentary Chinese buffet with soft drinks, he signed up for free and took advantage of the limitless plate rule. He’d be there at 4 a.m. and eat up to four plates.”

“After three or four plates of noodles, spring rolls, sticky fried rice, and sweet and sour chicken, I’d have eaten enough to keep me going through the next day,” he recalled.

“I had so much to eat that when I woke up, I still felt full,” he continued. “I also had cookies and cakes from the buffet, which I’d eat before university.”

READ MORE: Video: Father Files $1M lawsuit After Biracial Daughter’s Hair Cut by Teacher Without Permission

Vidal also hit up the town center and befriended the owners of many busy restaurants and cafes who gave him food that would’ve been thrown away.

“Legally, they have to bin any food that was made fresh that wasn’t sold, even if it’s perfectly fine to eat,” Vidal explained. “I’d ask if they were going to throw anything away. And if they did, they’d give it to me.”

Vidal also scored free fast food via restaurants on Cardiff’s Caroline Street.

“I put myself out there,” he said. “My mum has always told me—you have to bite the bullet. The worst thing they can say is ‘no.’ My confidence grew as a result.”

“If you can go out and embarrass yourself like that, then you can go on and do it in other situations,” he continued. “And it gets easier each time. It’s definitely worth a try.”.

Previous articleTarana Burke on ‘The View’: Why the #MeToo Founder Got Emotional and Whoopi Brought up Miss Celie (Watch)
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

