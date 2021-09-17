Friday, September 17, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Bodyguard

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.


This former bodyguard for this one named permanent A-list singer didn’t sign a NDA. It was just overlooked when he started and he worked for the singer and her equally high on the list husband for almost three years. He wants to write a book. He actually already wrote it. He names a bunch of names and has proof for everything including the mysterious death of a woman that was never pinned on the husband. He also talks about the wife’s affair with a former bodyguard. How much is all that worth? The couple has offered him $2M.

Can you guess who the celebrity couple is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

