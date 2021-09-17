BLIND ITEM: The Bodyguard

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.



This former bodyguard for this one named permanent A-list singer didn’t sign a NDA. It was just overlooked when he started and he worked for the singer and her equally high on the list husband for almost three years. He wants to write a book. He actually already wrote it. He names a bunch of names and has proof for everything including the mysterious death of a woman that was never pinned on the husband. He also talks about the wife’s affair with a former bodyguard. How much is all that worth? The couple has offered him $2M.

