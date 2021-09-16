Usher’s New Reality Series ‘The Activist’ Shifts Formats Amid Backlash

READ MORE: Usher’s New Competition Series ‘The Activist’ Slammed for ‘Truly Horrific’ Premise

“The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same,” the network and producers Live Nation and Global Citizen said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

The updated docuseries will “showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show.”

“Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet,” the statement concluded. “We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.”