Thursday, September 16, 2021
Usher’s New Reality Series ‘The Activist’ Shifts Formats Amid Backlash

By Ny MaGee
Usher*We reported earlier… social media users are less than impressed with an upcoming new show that turns activism into a competition starring celebrities. 

As reported by the New York Post, CBS’s newest reality series, “The Activist,” has yet to premiere and it is already receiving backlash on social media. 

According to Deadline, “‘The Activist’ is a competition series that features six inspiring activists teamed with three high-profile public figures working together to bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education, and environment.”

UsherPriyanka Chopra and Julianne Hough will co-host the Global Citizen-produced series.

Following backlash to the original format, PEOPLE reports that five-week reality competition series is shifting to a documentary.

Usher+SOMETHING+WATER+Day+2+egrCgrHVJJal
Usher performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019, in Virginia Beach City.
(April 26, 2019 – Source: Getty Images North America)

“The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same,” the network and producers Live Nation and Global Citizen said in a statement released on Wednesday.

“However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort.”

The updated docuseries will “showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show.”

“Activists and community leaders around the world work every day, often without fanfare, to advance protections for people, communities, and our planet,” the statement concluded. “We hope that by showcasing their work we will inspire more people to become more involved in addressing the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to highlighting the mission and lives of each of these incredible people.”

Global Citizen responded to the backlash in a statement to Deadline: “The Activist spotlights individuals who’ve made it their life’s work to change the world for the better, as well as the incredible and often challenging work they do on the ground in their communities,” a spokesperson for the group said. “This is not a reality show to trivialize activism. On the contrary, our aim is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes to an even wider audience.”
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

