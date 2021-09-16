T.I. Reacts to Rape Allegations, Being Labelled a ‘Creep’ [WATCH]

*T.I. appeared recently on the Big Facts Podcast where he dished with hosts Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade about the rape allegations against him.

“Listen man, that sh*t don’t hurt me,” says Tip, prompting Big Bank to ask: “What the hell they talking about you drugging hoes n’ sh*t?”

T.I. maintains that “sh*t didn’t happen.”

“That sh*t got sent to the feds,” he says. “They sent that sh*t to GBI. I trust every legal faculty to do their job.”

Continuing, “To be honest with you bro, stupid people listen to stupid people,” Tip says. “It’s simple as that. The name of the show is Big Facts. You show me one motherf*ckin’ big fact on the subject and we can have this discussion. This sh*t started January 29th.”

“You go to any superstar’s house or any kind of private gathering, you’re going to sign [an NDA],” he adds. “Privacy and anonymity must be held in high regard. That don’t mean nobody doing anything.”

When Bank mentions one alleged victim, Sabrina Peterson wants an apology from the rapper, T.I. makes clear that he is “not negotiating with no terrorist. Do your worst.”

Later in the show, Tip acknowledges that he is viewed as a “creep” by many.

“Motherf*ckers want me to be a creep so fucking bad,” he says. “Where’d that come from? A Peepin-Tom ass muthafucka. An old under-the-bed-sniffin’-socks muthafucka. I ain’t never presented myself as nuthin’ but a playa. I don’t understand where this narrative came from.”

“Let’s take the instance with my daughter Deyjah,” the hip-hop star continues, addressing the moment he spoke her virginity on a podcast. “I made a joke, I spoke on something. Granted, I probably shouldn’t have spoke on it, and it probably wasn’t a laughing matter. Only because she didn’t find it funny. How did it go from that to he must be messin’ with her, he forced her to go?”

“People are a culmination of our experiences,” he says. “Most people have been exposed to creep-ass n***as. Most people had some exposure to a creep, to where they see or hear certain things they expect creep sh*t. That’s what leads their opinions. No disrespect…I ain’t never had no experience as a child with a creep. I ain’t got no desire to be a creep.”

Watch the interview in full below.

