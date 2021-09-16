Michael K. Williams Laid to Rest After Services in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania | VIDEO

*Actor Michael K. Williams, who was found dead from a suspected drug overdose on Sept 6, has been laid to rest.

Funeral services attended by approximately 150 friends and family members were held on Tuesday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Services for the star of HBO’s “The Wire,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country” were held at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral. The program included a formal church service with hymns and communion as well as remembrances by close family and friends, reports Penn Live.

Among those in attendance were actors Queen Latifah and Malik Yoba as well as the creator of “The Wire,” David Simon, and several “Wire” co-stars including Andre Royo, Jamie Hector and Felicia “Snoop” Pearson.

It was noted that others who could not attend, like actress Gabrielle Union and singer Mariah Carey, sent flowers.

The service was also live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Williams’ body was brought to Harrisburg for his funeral as his 93-year-old mother has lived in the area for more than 20 years. The Pennsylvania state capitol will also be his final resting place.

“He came to Harrisburg as often as he could,” said Johnathan Branam, the funeral home manager for Hooper Memorial Home, which handled Williams’ services. “He loved his mama. And he was a man of the community. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son.”

Williams often teamed up for events to help residents with another local celebrity, Chris Franklin, of the Harlem Globetrotters, who grew up in Harrisburg. Franklin served as a pallbearer on Tuesday, along with Michael Giovanni, a Harrisburg actor who was discovered by Williams while working at a shoe store the Harrisburg mall.

Meanwhile, Williams is currently nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for “Lovecraft Country.” Here is what the actor told ET back in March when he won a Critics Choice Award for the now canceled HBO series.

“For one, it feels really humbling that the voters from the Critics Choice Association, this came from them. It holds a special place in my heart. It’s just nice to be recognized. It’s really humbling. I feel good,” he said about the win. “To be here today, to be celebrated, to have something to celebrate, is refreshing. It’s a refreshing break from what we see on the news every day.”