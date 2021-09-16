Lil Mo Complains That Fat Joe’s Verzuz Comments Were ‘Vile,’ ‘Disrespectful | WATCH

*As was previously reported, Fat Joe came under fire after making comments about Lil Mo and another female rap legend, Vita, during his Tuesday night Verzuz battle with Ja Rule.

While the rappers started smack-talking, Fat Joe seemingly referred to the girls as “dusty b*tches” and said Ja must have found them in a “cr**ck house.”

Fat Joe later apologized in a tweet that said, “Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected i love Vida and lil Mo I’m super sorry love my sisters.” That apology wasn’t enough for Mo who asked for a genuine one, which he later gave her.

While speaking with TMZ, Mo admitted that he was way outta line and totally insensitive to all people battling addiction. Mo told the outlet that Fat Joe’s comments were just “vile” and “disrespectful” and he should know better than to use those degrading terms, especially in light of recent celeb deaths.

