Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Lil Mo Complains That Fat Joe’s Verzuz Comments Were ‘Vile,’ ‘Disrespectful | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Lil Mo (screenshot)
Lil Mo (screenshot)

*As was previously reported, Fat Joe came under fire after making comments about Lil Mo and another female rap legend, Vita, during his Tuesday night Verzuz battle with Ja Rule.

While the rappers started smack-talking, Fat Joe seemingly referred to the girls as “dusty b*tches” and said Ja must have found them in a “cr**ck house.”

Fat Joe later apologized in a tweet that said, “Shout out to the ladies very sorry if i disrespected i love Vida and lil Mo I’m super sorry love my sisters.” That apology wasn’t enough for Mo who asked for a genuine one, which he later gave her.

While speaking with TMZ, Mo admitted that he was way outta line and totally insensitive to all people battling addiction. Mo told the outlet that Fat Joe’s comments were just “vile” and “disrespectful” and he should know better than to use those degrading terms, especially in light of recent celeb deaths.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Next Phase: Starting Oct. 7 LA County to Require Vaccination Proof at Bars, Large Events | WATCH

Previous articleFaith Based ‘Amplified’ Virtual Film Fest begins Sept. 18 – Presented by Films With A Purpose | VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO