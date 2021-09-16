Thursday, September 16, 2021
Karrueche Tran Talks Being Young When She Learned Her Dad is Gay [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Getty

*Actress Karrueche Tran previously opened up about growing up with a gay father. 

“I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this, but my father is gay,” the Emmy-winning actress said in a 2015 interview with MadameNoire. “I don’t think I’ve ever told anyone this because I don’t realize that that is not necessarily normal, you know? I live my life as me and it’s like, ‘oh, that’s just my dad.’ But when I tell people sometimes, they’re like, ‘really?!’ And he’s not [transitioning like Caitlyn Jenner], but he is homosexual, he is gay.”

Tran said she was young when she learned of her father’s sexuality. 

“I knew from like middle school. Even in elementary school, I knew something was different,” she said. “And I don’t know how I knew or how I even knew what gay was being so young, but I think when you’re younger, you catch onto things and you watch TV, so I’ve always kind of known. As I grew older, we had certain talks, or I talked with my mom, and it just is what it was.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tran explained her frustration with being known as Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend.

“Calling somebody Chris Brown’s girlfriend is rude,” she said. “I am more than just an ex-girlfriend or girlfriend. Now that I’m working more and doing more, people are realizing that I think.” 

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Karrueche Tran Reacts to Chris Brown Dating Rumors

In July, Tran shut down rumors that she and Brown rekindled the romance. At the time, the singer and the model-turned-actress were spotted leaving a Space Jam event at Six Flags just minutes apart. After The Shade Room posted clips of the former couple, Tran responded to speculation that she and Brown were boo’d up. 

“There was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam… there were a ton of other people there. Next,” she wrote in the comments. 

In 2017, Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown after taking the stand and testifying against him in court, PEOPLE reported.

During her testimony, Tran said that Brown demanded she return the diamond rings he had gifted her, but when she refused, he turned violent and aggressive. She claims he would often send her threatening text messages such as, “I can get my money back and I’m tired of playing games,” along with, “Bitch I will beat the s— out of you” and “I promise you I will make your life hell.”

Tran also alleged that Brown threatened to kill her, saying he “threatened to kill me over text messages,” “threatened to harass my friends” and “threatened to shoot me.”

Karrueche and Brown began dating in 2011 and called it quits following the birth of his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman in 2014. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

