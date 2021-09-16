HBCU Professor Goes Viral After Video Resurfaces of Him Babysitting Student’s Son [WATCH]

*A 2020 clip has resurfaced of a male professor at Lincoln University babysitting a student’s son during class.

The footage shows Dr. Aqeel Dix holding his student Imani Lamarr’s baby. Per MadameNoire, “That day, she had contacted Dix and said she couldn’t come to class because she didn’t have a babysitter. He told her missing class wasn’t an option and that she could bring her infant son along to class,” the outlet writes.

“I never thought that it would come to that, and to have somebody who’s there for me…who really cares … it meant a lot,” Lamarr told ABC.

Dix posted about it on Instagram, saying “It Takes A Village….When my students need me, I’m there,” Dix captioned the original video in 2020.

The footage has recently gone viral — watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: SpaceX Launch: Sian Proctor Makes History as First Black Female Spacecraft Pilot (Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aqeel Dix (@drqeel_ifbbpro)

“Student came to me and said Dr. Dix I’m going to miss class. My reply, was why…She then says I don’t have a babysitter. I said yes you do, bring him to class I’ll take care of him. I always say, we as educators are more than our title,” said Dix. “I will never have a student miss class because they have no one to keep their kids. I will hold Dr. Dix daycare in the back of my class before I allow them to miss class. Days like this makes me fall in love with what I do.”

Dr. Dix told Yahoo that he goes “above and beyond” for his students.

“I go above and beyond for all of them,” he said. I[‘ve] bought groceries, I picked [a student] up when he was stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire. That’s just who I am. And so I understand the plight of single parents … they tackle school and work. It’s a lot to carry. It’s hard for someone who does not have children to take care of to go to school and be successful.”

The mother of the child in the viral video reportedly graduates this year.