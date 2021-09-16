‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Is Brat NOT Ready to Get Married?’ [WATCH]

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s new series “Brat Loves Judy” returns Thursday night and we have an exclusive clip of Judy discussing Brat’s hesitancy to get married and her refusal to have “hard conversations with me.” Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, when Brat insists on paying off her massive legal debt before settling on a wedding date, Judy finds herself at a crossroads. Debra Antney steps in during a girls’ night out, and checks Brat for having cold feet.

READ MORE: ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Deja and Kenzie Arrive at Brat and Judy’s House’ [WATCH]

This season on the “Brat Loves Judy,” per press release, legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.