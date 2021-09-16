*It’s been a decade since “The Visualiza” has graced us with an album, but Anthony “AZ” Cruz has been teasing fans for years that a sequel to his platinum debut was on the horizon. Now the wait is over. AZ’s “Doe Or Die 2” will be released on Sept. 10, 2021. Those who pre-order, add and favorite AZ’s “Doe or Die 2” will receive “The Wheel” as an instant grat track. This track features Grammy nominate artist Jaheim, produced by Grammy Award-winner Kaygee (Naughty by Nature’s Poverty In Paradise). The album features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Alchemist, David East, Pete Rock, Idris Elba, Conway the Machine, and the Heatmakerz.

“Doe or Die II is just what the doctor ordered,” AZ said.

AZ in 2002 was nominated for a Grammy (Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group) for “The Essence,” featuring Nas. Over the course of his distinguished and influential career, AZ has sold millions of albums, created hit singles, and lent his voice to some of hip-hop’s most timeless music. The last time his voice was heard was on “Full Circle,” The Firm reuniting track from Nas’ 2020 Grammy winning album “Kings Disease” (Best Rap Album).

“As a modern-day renaissance artist, AZ is looking forward to contributing his influential and legendary voice to the world of film once again, like he did with the hip-hop classic and visually extraordinary film, Belly,” said Kay K Rosemond, five-time Grammy Award-nominated music executive.

AZ’s return to the big screen may not be far behind with the highly anticipated thriller “Flatbush.” Backdoor Entertainment LLC, LA PhiLA Productions, and R.D.J.A DES LLC have announced that they are in conversation with AZ about Samuel Ladouceur’s upcoming thriller “Flatbush.” Set on the streets of Brooklyn in the 1990s, “Flatbush” is a coming-of-age story about a determined Haitian American teenager caught between two worlds. He and his crew wreak havoc in the criminal underworld. With their lives in jeopardy, they must find unorthodox ways to survive.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“There aren’t any films that shed light on that particular period, which devastated millions,” said award-winning producers Harry Jeudy and Yanatha Desouvre of “Flatbush.”

About: Anthony “AZ” Cruz is an iconic rapper from Brooklyn, New York. He is known for his longtime music partnership with Grammy winning rapper Nas. Visit www.quietmoneydirect.com/

Rosemond is known for A&Ring projects for Erykah Badu, Chico DeBarge, Brian McKnight and others. Jeudy is the acclaimed screenwriter and executive producer for “Flatbush.” He is the founder of Backdoor Entertainment LLC. Ladouceur directed and produced “A Great Day in Harlem,” currently airing nationally. His latest award-winning film, “The Sweetest Girl” is receiving Oscar 2022 buzz. Yanatha Desouvre is the Co-Screenwriter/Producer of “The Sweetest Girl” and founder of R.D.J.A DES LLC visit www.yanatha.com.

Source: Yanatha Desouvre|[email protected]