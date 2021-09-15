Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors with Balenciaga Blanket Dress at Met Gala

*Rihanna‘s appearance at the 2021 Met Gala has sparked pregnancy speculation among her fans.

The former singer turned entrepreneur attended the star-studded bash with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. As reported by The YBF, RiRi’s “Balenciaga blanket dress has folks wondering if she’s carrying a mini RiRi or Rocky,” the outlet writes.

Rihanna was spotted making her way inside of her hotel prior to the gala wearing an all-black ensemble that appears to show baby bump — check out the images below and you decide… is RiRi preggers?

ASAP Rocky accompanied his lady-love to the Met Gala, wearing a giant quilt from ERL’s spring 2022 collection. He eventually took the coat off to reveal a black tuxedo underneath. The rapper recently confirmed his relationship status with Rihanna in an interview with GQ, calling her the love of my life” and “my lady.”

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 when Rocky opened up for Rihanna on her Diamonds world tour. At the time, per Billboard, Rocky was asked by reporters how it felt to be in a committed relationship.

“So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Since then, Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted all over the globe together. The couple visited Rihanna’s native country of Barbados at Christmas. Rocky’s father emigrated to the U.S. from the island. He told GQ that traveling to Barbados felt like “a homecoming … It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar,” Rocky said.

Below are more images of the couple from the Met Gala on Monday.