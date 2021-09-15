Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeNews
News

Researchers Confirm Instagram is Toxic for Teens

By Ny MaGee
0

Instagram-logo-old-new

*Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram is harmful to teenagers, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Tuesday.

Here’s more from CNBC:

The Journal cited internal Facebook studies over the past three years that examined how Instagram affects its young user base, with teenage girls being most notably harmed. The company is in the process of making a version of Instagram for kids.

According to the report, researchers warned Instagram’s Explore page, which serves users curated posts from a wide range of accounts, can push users into content that can be harmful. The app also has a culture of posting only the best pictures and moments, and it operates as an addictive product.

“Aspects of Instagram exacerbate each other to create a perfect storm,” the research said, according to the Journal.

READ MORE: Bar Shooting Over Spilled Drink Captured on Facebook Live (Watch)

Instagram logo -1602077427

“Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” the researchers reportedly wrote, while 14% of boys in the U.S. said the popular Instagram app made them feel insecure.

Instagram’s head of public policy, Karina Newton, responded to the reporting in a blog post.

“We’re exploring ways to prompt them to look at different topics if they’re repeatedly looking at this type of content,” Newton said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that these nudges will help point people towards content that inspires and uplifts them, and to a larger extent, will shift the part of Instagram’s culture that focuses on how people look.”

Following the Journal’s report, Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass called for Facebook to “immediately abandon plans for Instagram for Kids.”

“Facebook’s internal documents show that the company’s failure to protect children on Instagram – especially young girls – is outright neglect, and it’s been going on for years,” Trahan said in a statement.

“Facebook has no business developing additional social media platforms explicitly designed for our children when they can’t be trusted to keep their current house in order.”

Previous articleJust What Nicki Minaj Needs: Candace Owens Defending Her – NOT! | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO