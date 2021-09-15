Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cover Time’s Most Influential People of 2021 Issue

*Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grace the cover of TIME100, the magazine announced on Wednesday, September 15.

José Andrés, World Central Kitchen founder, wrote the feature on the royal couple as part of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021.

Check out the cover below.

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame.

It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent,” Andrés writes. “That’s not what Harry and Meghan do, or who they are.

They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation. They give voice to the voiceless through media production.

Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need—offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean.”

Introducing the 2021 #TIME100 featuring the 100 most influential people of the year https://t.co/NEApPrOrN0 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

Harry and Meghan thanked Time via their Archewell website.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andres, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People,” the couple wrote in a statement.

“Since becoming the Director-General of the World Trade Organization in March, Okonjo-Iweala has astutely been hailed for the groundbreaking nature of her appointment to the role; the first woman and the first African to assume the position. What further sets her apart, and makes her leadership all the more trailblazing, is her ability to see the COVID-19 pandemic as a crisis with significant implications for both health and economic security,” the statement continued.

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 and stepped down from their royal duties two years later. They are parents of Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 3 months.