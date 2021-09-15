Wednesday, September 15, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

MNF: Russell Wilson’s Befuddlement over Raiders’ Winning TD Has Gone Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Screen-Shot-2021-09-14-at-9.41.01-AM
Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson and Eli Manning call ESPN2’s coverage of Monday Night Football

*In perhaps the wildest “Monday Night Football” game in decades, the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, after the game had already ended, then re-started when refs figured out that the game-winning touchdown they called for Vegas actually came up short.

After the teams shook hands and gathered on the field, they were corralled back to their respective sidelines and continued overtime play. Eventually, Vegas won the game for real – but not without a viral reaction from Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Ciara’s husband was a guest on ESPN2’s alternate coverage with QB siblings Peyton and Eli Manning, all calling the game from their respective homes in Zoom-like fashion. The quarterback trio watched as the game ended with a 31-yard TD pass from Derek Carr to a wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiide open Zay Williams.

Wilson’s reaction was all of us, wondering why Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey appeared to ease off of his coverage.

Watch below:

If that wasn’t bad enough for Humphrey, it appears as if he intercepted the ball earlier in the first quarter, without even realizing it. Neither did anyone calling the game.

Here’s how that happened.

Previous articleCardi B Seeks Postponement of Back-to-Back Court Battles with ‘Tattooed Man’ and Blogger Tasha K
Next articleChuck D Claps Back at Flavor Flav’s Claim He’s Blocking Public Enemy Reunion
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO