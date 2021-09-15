MNF: Russell Wilson’s Befuddlement over Raiders’ Winning TD Has Gone Viral (Watch)

*In perhaps the wildest “Monday Night Football” game in decades, the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, after the game had already ended, then re-started when refs figured out that the game-winning touchdown they called for Vegas actually came up short.

After the teams shook hands and gathered on the field, they were corralled back to their respective sidelines and continued overtime play. Eventually, Vegas won the game for real – but not without a viral reaction from Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson.

Ciara’s husband was a guest on ESPN2’s alternate coverage with QB siblings Peyton and Eli Manning, all calling the game from their respective homes in Zoom-like fashion. The quarterback trio watched as the game ended with a 31-yard TD pass from Derek Carr to a wiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiide open Zay Williams.

Wilson’s reaction was all of us, wondering why Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey appeared to ease off of his coverage.

Watch below:

Russell Wilson couldn’t understand why @marlon_humphrey just stopped running and gave up on the winning touchdown.pic.twitter.com/5RfyIYwv1K — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 14, 2021

If that wasn’t bad enough for Humphrey, it appears as if he intercepted the ball earlier in the first quarter, without even realizing it. Neither did anyone calling the game.

Here’s how that happened.