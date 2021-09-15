Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Met Gala Twist: Watch Gymnast Nia Dennis’ Floor Routine on the White Carpet Steps

nia-dennis-2021-met-gala-pictures
Gymnast Nia Dennis performs at Met Gala 2021 (Getty Images)

*Gymnast Nia Dennis had a viral white carpet moment at Met Gala 2021, and it had more to do with her style than drip.

The 24-year-old surprised onlookers with a full gymnastics floor routine on the Met Gala steps. As the Brooklyn United Marching Band played Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” Dennis flipped and dipped – giving an unexpected twist to “fashion’s biggest night.”

Dennis is best known for her groundbreaking Beyoncé and Black Lives Matter-themed floor routines while a student at UCLA. In keeping with the night’s theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” she wore a patriotic, blue-hued bespoke adidas by Stella McCartney bodysuit.

Dennis, a guest of the designer, told Vogue: “I feel like Superwoman.”

Watch highlights in the videos below:

