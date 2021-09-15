Just What Nicki Minaj Needs: Candace Owens Defending Her – NOT! | WATCH

*Controversial commentator Candace Owens is speaking out to defend Nicki Minaj.

Owens joined “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday to support Minaj after the rapper publicly shared why she’s holding off on taking the vaccine. As we previously reported, in a series of tweets, Minaj revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn’t able to attend the VMAs or the Met Gala. While explaining that, the entertainer tweeted about her cousin’s friend who allegedly became impotent after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and urged her followers to “pray on it” before jabbing themselves and avoid being “bullied” into it. Despite that, Minaj said she will eventually get vaccinated but only when she’s done enough research.

MSNBC host Joy Reid later slammed Minaj’s skepticism on “ReidOut,” saying “she can do better than that.”

Owens reacted to all the controversy surrounding Minaj on Tuesday and said she believes the left is trying to silence her:

“These are the people, by the way, that when they’re running, they go around and get [celebrities] to endorse them,” she said. “They try to get them to speak on behalf of them and Nicki Minaj is not playing that game.”

