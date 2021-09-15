Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Granny Lays The SmackDown In Pixar Animations ‘Nona’ | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0

*Battling between your two favorite things is tough and you’ll see how a grandmother does just that in the new Pixar Animation Studio SparkShorts “Nona.

“Nona” follows a grandmother who planned to watch her favorite wrestling show on her day off – but then an unexpected visit from her five-year-old granddaughter, Renee, changes the day. Nona will have to make a decision that will lead to a loving compromise.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to the director Louis Gonzales and the producer Courtney Casper Kent about the importance of grandmothers in society and signature desserts

nona
Pixar NONA

Cole: Describe your Nona and how much of her is in this character.

Gonzales: This Nona is a footprint of all three of my Nona’s. I listened to one of my Nona address the struggles she went through to feed my brother and uncle – while they were strict, they were also there to hug you and remind you how much they loved you.

Cole: What special dessert did your grandmother like to make?

Kent: The cream of wheat she used to make me. She would add spirulina powder to make it green which was not only a generational thing and a health kick – she knew turning it green would make me – as a child – interested in eating it.

Cole: Why are grandparents important?

Gonzales: You’re talking about people who have lived long lives and were able to gain a vast amount of experience. My grandfather used to tell me stories about fighting in World War II and his career as a trash man in LA. The influence grandparents have is huge because it makes the family whole – grandparents tend to keep families together.

Snuggle up with your grandparents and watch “Nona” September 17th on Disney+.

Previous article‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Cast On Their Biz & Inspo | Watch
Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO