Granny Lays The SmackDown In Pixar Animations ‘Nona’ | WATCH

*Battling between your two favorite things is tough and you’ll see how a grandmother does just that in the new Pixar Animation Studio SparkShorts “Nona.“

“Nona” follows a grandmother who planned to watch her favorite wrestling show on her day off – but then an unexpected visit from her five-year-old granddaughter, Renee, changes the day. Nona will have to make a decision that will lead to a loving compromise.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to the director Louis Gonzales and the producer Courtney Casper Kent about the importance of grandmothers in society and signature desserts

Cole: Describe your Nona and how much of her is in this character.

Gonzales: This Nona is a footprint of all three of my Nona’s. I listened to one of my Nona address the struggles she went through to feed my brother and uncle – while they were strict, they were also there to hug you and remind you how much they loved you.

Cole: What special dessert did your grandmother like to make?

Kent: The cream of wheat she used to make me. She would add spirulina powder to make it green which was not only a generational thing and a health kick – she knew turning it green would make me – as a child – interested in eating it.

Cole: Why are grandparents important?

Gonzales: You’re talking about people who have lived long lives and were able to gain a vast amount of experience. My grandfather used to tell me stories about fighting in World War II and his career as a trash man in LA. The influence grandparents have is huge because it makes the family whole – grandparents tend to keep families together.

Snuggle up with your grandparents and watch “Nona” September 17th on Disney+.