Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Diddy Shuts Down Jermaine Dupri’s ‘Verzuz’ Challenge: ‘Dre the Only One’

By Ny MaGee
Jermaine+Dupri+Sean+Combs+Step+Circle+Launch+Zqw6_FxAtCbx
Getty Images

*Jermaine Dupri is ready to face off with Diddy for a Verzuz battle. 

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” Durpi tweeted.

Diddy caught wind of the challenge and responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.”

Diddy made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Do you agree?

Check out their posts below.

READ MORE: Da Brat Confirms Tamar Braxton Caught Beat Down by Jermaine Dupri’s Stepmom Over Alleged Affair [VIDEO]

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop DoggDMXBenny BlancoRyan TedderBabyfaceTeddy RileyGladys KnightPatti LaBelleGucci Mane and JeezyAshantiKeyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. Most recently, Ja Rule and Fat Joe hosted a Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj

The hip-hop legend made the announcement at the BET Awards. When asked if she would participate in the popular virtual series Kim quickly responded “yes.” As to who she wants to face off in a battle, she answered “Nicki.”

Kim and Nicki have famously feuded over the years and it remains unclear if they have settled their beef for good.

Rapper Trina recently said she’s down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim. 

“[Lil] Kim is that bitch. Let’s be very clear…When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal shit…,” she explained during an interview with 103.5 The Beat. 

“Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records,” she added.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

