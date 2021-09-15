Diddy Shuts Down Jermaine Dupri’s ‘Verzuz’ Challenge: ‘Dre the Only One’

*Jermaine Dupri is ready to face off with Diddy for a Verzuz battle.

“Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me,” Durpi tweeted.

Diddy caught wind of the challenge and responded by telling the So So Def founder that he “aiint got enough hits.”

Diddy made clear that he’d rather battle Dr. Dre, telling Jermaine, “I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me.”

Do you agree?

Check out their posts below.

Somebody let @Diddy know I’m @thegarden right now ! And he gon need some training for me pic.twitter.com/dZhl9x36ix — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) September 15, 2021

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live in March 2020 between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few. Most recently, Ja Rule and Fat Joe hosted a Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Over the summer, Lil Kim announced that she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj.

The hip-hop legend made the announcement at the BET Awards. When asked if she would participate in the popular virtual series Kim quickly responded “yes.” As to who she wants to face off in a battle, she answered “Nicki.”

Kim and Nicki have famously feuded over the years and it remains unclear if they have settled their beef for good.

Beloved you my nigga but your arms too short to box with God!!! You aiint got enough hits. I’ll smash you with just biggie n Mary . But I do have the upmost respect on you as a musical legend – Dre the only one can get in the ring w me . – LOVE 🖤 — LOVE (@Diddy) September 15, 2021