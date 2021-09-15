Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Boosie Not Gonna Like This: Lil Nas X Named One of Most the Influential People of 2021

By Fisher Jack
Boosie - (pregnant) Lil Nas X
Boosie and a ‘pregnant’ Lil Nas X

*Lil Nas X is having a great year!

The entertainer has been named in Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2021. Lil Nas X has done a lot this year alone, from making national news over his bold and fearless performances and music videos, to being praised for his efforts to push for LGBTQ acceptance in the hip-hop/ music industry and community.

While speaking about Nas X for the Time Magazine feature, fellow rapper Kid Cudi said, “There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that sh-t down. We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support. When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.” He also said, “ Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f-ck what anyone says. What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence.”

And of course we all know how Lil Nas X lives rent free in he-man Boosie Badass’ head 24/7 because he fears the influence the gay rapper has on kids.

