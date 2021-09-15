Wednesday, September 15, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Fighter, the Actress and Her Boyfriend

Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Almost three years ago, this A-list mostly movie actress who was married at the time and still is actually, turned down some very very heavy advances from the foreign-born fighter/serial rapist. He wasn’t nice to her. This was at a party after a fight. Fast forward to early 2021, the same fighter called her some names and then made some comments about her boyfriend at an after fight party.

Can you guess who the actress, her boyfriend, and the fighter are? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

