*“This is my eight album,” said Blues Guitarist Jules Leyhe about his new project “Your First Rodeo” (Monkey Finger Records) – out September 17, 2021. “I love blues music. I’m rooted as a Blues musician…introducing you to Jazz/Soul.”

The “Your First Rodeo” is a melting pot of genres with a cover that is influenced by “one of my favorite Beatles records,” Jules told me.

“Sgt. Pepper: Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (Beatles 8th studio album)…the Beatles…they didn’t care about who said what, it was about being creative. This is my 8th album…so it’s a little joke. The cover makes you wonder what this is about.”

“Your First Rodeo” features assistance from Ian McArdle (keyboardist), Nancy Wright (sax), Murph Murphy (bass), Isaac Schwartz (drums), and Shane Cox (trumpet).

“Everyone in the band improvises, playing off each other. Free spirited… like Jazz. We combine Funk, Blues…bass music. A wild vibe, you are not sure what’s going to happen next.”

It certainly was a melting pot of music genres, sweet and outstanding in quality. My favorite selections include #1 “Taco Truck” a big band sound led by horns, then changes to a Latin vibe laced with jazzy keys, then turned into a sweet bluesy Rag-Time Jazz feeling, ending in Jules’ fresh guitar solo. Next is #4 “Journey” so smooth and relaxing, those sweet horns and that electrifying guitar making everything flow including layers on sounds of India, then it takes you back to Jazz, New Orleans style. Also #5 “Start Your Engines” with almost a Rock—Roll feel with beats and Jules’ guitar playing doing a powerful dance, and last #7 “Deep Sleep” with that guitar playing almost singing a sweet love song. www.JulesLeyheMusic.com

