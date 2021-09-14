Nicki Minaj Tests Positive for COVID, Tweets About Her Cousin’s Friend’s Testicles Reacting to Vaccine

*The COVID vaccine cultists are coming for Nicki Minaj after she admitted to not yet taking the jab.

The hip-hop superstar took to Twitter Monday to announce that she won’t be attending this year’s Met Gala in New York City, explaining that she contracted COVID-19 while preparing for the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID,” Nicki said. “Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? ‘get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me he got covid [with] THE VACCINE tho so chile.”

She continued, claiming that she “had the exact same symptoms as ppl with the damn vaccine.”

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. “if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one”

She then tweeted about her cousin’s friend’s testicles swelling up after getting jabbed.

“My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent,” Nicki later shared. “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

That tweet ended up on Tucker Carlson‘s show where Carlson read it and promised to update viewers about the reaction to the tweet on a follow-up show.

Meanwhile, per PEOPLE, Dr. Leana Wen has responded to Nicki’s tweet, claiming that impotency is not a side effect of any of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is just not true that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is associated with infertility in either males or females,” said Dr. Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University.

“In fact, we know that there are actually consequences, if somebody gets COVID-19, in terms of the impact on the male reproductive system,” she said, adding: “There have been studies that have linked scrotal discomfort and low sperm count to having COVID-19. In addition, there has been an association between scrotal swelling and congestion to having COVID-19. So, to emphasize, these are not associated with the vaccine but with the disease.”