*It is hard to believe that the choir responsible for one of this year’s most electrifying songs is celebrating 25 years of glorifying God through song. The good news is that this is not only true, but the 100-member choir is marking its silver anniversary with the release of a brand-new album, Third Round. This is the group’s third live recording, made even more special by the 25-year milestone.

“This is a feel-good record,” Lemons told Good Day Atlanta earlier this week. “It is our third live recording in our home of Atlanta, but it is a little different because we wanted to focus on the feel of Gospel music…how you felt when you walked into the church and heard the choir singing, and how that resonated in your spirit…the joy that singing brought to you.”

Third Round includes “For Your Good,” the single that has had fans of choir music abuzz most of the year, garnering more than 100,000 streams and hitting the #3 spot on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Sales Chart and 11 rafter-raising songs that make any day a Sunday morning church experience.

Released on HezHouse Entertainment/RCA Inspiration, Third Round is available everywhere digital music is sold.

About Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling

Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling was founded when Kevin and a group of young singers came together for a special music event created by Kevin’s father, Wilbert Lemons. Kevin’s father was the director of the historic Atlanta Masonic Choir, which was founded by Kevin’s grandmother Annie Ruth Lemons. The group enjoyed singing together so much that they decided to stay together. Today, Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling is a 100-member ensemble with 50 Atlanta-based singers and 50 additional singers from California, Virginia, the DMV area, New York, New Orleans, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

About HezHouse Entertainment

HezHouse Entertainment was founded by Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker to keep progressive choir music alive. Hezekiah Walker is a Gospel music pioneer, and the traditional sound and energetic style of his Love Fellowship Choir has influenced a generation of great singers and ensembles. Distributed through RCA Inspiration, HezHouse Entertainment is home to Vincent Bohanan & SOV, Mark Hubbard & The Voices and Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.

