From the Brooklyn Marching Band to Rihanna & Iman: Here Are Your Highlights from Met Gala 2021 (Watch)

It started off with the hyped all-black Brooklyn United Marching Band, which set the tone for a Met Gala evening full of blinding star power that has been pent up for more than a year, due to 2020’s cancellation because of the pandemic.

Fashion’s biggest night was held at its usual location – the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” That’s also the title of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, which opens in the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18th.

From Rihanna to Saweetee; Serena Williams to Naomi Osaka; Megan Thee Stallion to Iman thee icon, watch “Access Hollywood’s” recap of the white carpet highlights above, plus headline making moments and a handful of white carpet interviews you need to see below.

Kim Kardashian was hard to spot at the 2021 Met Gala as she was covered head to toe in black fabric!

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2021 Met Gala sans boyfriend Ben Affleck. Ralph Lauren designed her Western-inspired ensemble. Jennifer stays mum as questions are thrown out about where Affleck is Monday night, following their first red carpet appearance together in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has sent a message loud and clear with a “Tax The Rich” slogan splashed across the back of her dress.

MET GALA 2021 INTERVIEWS:

Taraji P. Henson bares her backside in a revealing jumpsuit made by designer Jeremy Scott.

Ciara talks to Vogue’s Emma Chamberlain about her red carpet look for the Met Gala, inspired by her husband NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Megan Thee Stallion on flying in all the way from London to attend fashion’s biggest night.

Amanda Gorman talks about co-chairing the Met Gala, and her Statue of Liberty-inspired drip.

Lil Nas X talks about his transformative royal Versace outfit.

Tracee Ellis Ross talks about how every Met Gala is a new experience, regardless of how many you’ve attended.

Serena Williams talks about wearing head-to-toe Gucci and pushing fashion both on and off the court.

Saweetie talks about how her dress embodies her American heritage and attending her first Met Gala.

Whoopi Goldberg jokes that getting dressed for the Met Gala was “me laughing a lot, going ‘really?'”

Naomi Osaka talks about her first Met Gala and helping design her dress alongside her sister.

Teyana Taylor stuns in an incredible ensemble at the Met Gala. Plus, did hubby Iman Shumpert help get Teyana ready for the event?

Iman and designer Harris Reed talk about her glittering gold headpiece that took over 400 hours to make.