Tuesday, September 14, 2021
HomeNews
News

Chicago Mom Confesses to Fatally Shooting Son, 12, Over Memory Card [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
source: Twitter

*Family members of a woman in Chicago who fatally shot her son claim she loved the boy dearly, but she allegedly suffered from mental issues. 

Fallon Harris, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly shot 12-year-old son Kaden Ingram in the head over a missing SD memory card. 

Here’s more from Complex:

Prosecutors claim that a home security system caught Harris shooting her son after asking him about the whereabouts of the memory card. Cook County State’s Attorney Eugene Wood said Sunday that the mother confronted Ingram, and prosecutors claim the boy told her he didn’t know the location of the memory card, according to the Daily Beast. She then allegedly shot him in the head with a silver revolver. Prosecutors said the first shot did not kill the child but left him crying. Harris then allegedly took a phone call and came back to him to demand the memory card again. Shen then shot the boy in the head a second time, ultimately killing him.

Watch the news report below.

READ MORE: Judge Takes Away Chicago Mother’s Parental Rights For Being Unvaccinated

 

Family members said she was suffering from paranoia. When police arrived at their home, she confessed to the killing.

Harris is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges.

“We didn’t know that this was going to transpire,” the boy’s father, Lavell Ingram, said in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times

Ingrams said Harris’ mental health has been a concern. 

“We had told her to get help. I guess it finally reached its boiling point… She loved [Kaden] more than anything in the world.”

Ingram called his son a “young genius” and “everything I had in this world.”

Previous articleYvette Nicole Brown Defends Joy Reid After Nicki Minaj Calls Her ‘Coon’ Over Vax Comments
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO