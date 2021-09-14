Chef Marcus Samuelsson Teaches You How To Make His Famous Crab Fried Rice | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Award-winning chef Marcus Samuelsson and the culinary mastermind behind restaurants like Red Rooster Harlem, and the newly launched Marcus at Baha Mar + Chop House in Nassau, Bahamas, has teamed up with Ben's Original to launch the "My Original Recipe" Chef Series.

Samuelsson will share his journey to becoming a restaurateur, cookbook author, philanthropist, and food activist while preparing his recipe for Crab Fried Rice featuring Ben’s Original Ready Rice Jasmine Rice. He shares how the support he received from family was invaluable and why championing the next generation of Black chefs is vital. In teaming up with Ben’s Original, the goal was to authentically tell his story in the hopes of empowering others to pursue his dreams.

There is also a conversation around the impact of the African diaspora on American food culture. For example, Samuelsson notes that there are cultures in America where a meal is not complete without rice on the table.

“The Black experience around food and American food is one. You can’t talk about American food without the Black experience,” commented Chef Samuelsson.

Ben’s Original marketing director Ashley Findlay noted, “No family, individual or meal is the same. Everyone has their own unique story to tell and recipe to share,”

Also featured in the series are Jackson, Ms. “best chef,” Nick Wallace. The series aims to highlight paths to purpose and possibility through food. BEN’S ORIGINAL brand has committed a total of $4.5 million over the next five years to support inclusion and equity and create opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table. This spring, in partnership with National Urban League and UNCF (United Negro College Fund), BEN’S ORIGINAL brand launched its SEAT AT THE TABLE Fund Scholarship for Black students who want to pursue food industry careers.

You can catch the series on Ben’s Original YouTube channel and across social media platforms.