California Says NO to Elder and the Recall – Gavin Newsom is Still Governor

*It didn’t happen. The Republican led Recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has gone down in flames.

Newsom secured a victory in the biggest fight of his political career thus far and protected the Democratic Party from a perilous ripple effect.

With a super-solid majority of the votes, Newson and the Democrats won decisively over Larry Elder and the GOP. The spanking, er, win was so big, some wags are calling it “Elder abuse.” 🙂

Speaking to his supporters Tuesday night, Newsom thanked Californians for rejecting the recall attempt.

“I want to focus on what we said yes to as a state,” Newsom said of the election’s results. “We said yes to science. We said yes to vaccines. We said yes to ending this pandemic. We said yes to people’s right to vote without fear of fake fraud or voter suppression. We said yes to women’s fundamental, constitutional right to decide for herself what she does with her body and her fate and future. We said yes to diversity. We said yes to inclusion.”

As reported by HuffPost, polling in the final weeks leading up to the Sept. 14 election suggested that the Republican-led effort to recall him would fail, thanks largely to a surge in enthusiasm from Democratic voters. Polling in previous months showed a tightening race and strong Republican turnout, leaving Newsom’s supporters on edge even as the numbers shifted in his favor.