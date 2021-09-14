Black Lives Matter Protesters Arrested Outside of Met Gala (Watch)

*Police arrested multiple Black Lives Matter protesters who demonstrated outside of the 75th Met Gala on Monday.

Footage shared on Twitter showed New York City police officers yelling and carting away protesters. A flyer spotted at the event read that the protest was organized by an “autonomous group of NYC abolitionists who believe that policing does not protect and serve communities.”

“The NYPD has a total financial allocation of $11 billion per year,” the flyer read. “This money goes towards racist policing that destroys Black and brown communities while people who are struggling do not get the resources they need. CARE, not COPS, is the answer.”

Watch below: