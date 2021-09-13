Wendy Williams’ Show May Skip Sept. 20 Premiere Amid Health-Related Hiatus

*Wendy Williams is reportedly stepping back from the spotlight as part of her health-related hiatus.

Per Page Six, the Sept. 20 premiere of her daytime talk show may not air after Williams canceled all promo events next week.

“People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” one Wendy source told the publication.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back on her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere,” a statement posted on the show’s Instagram read.

On Friday, video footage showed Williams arriving at her apartment building wearing blue hospital socks and a robe.

Williams has been candid with her ongoing battle with Graves’ Disease and past experience with drug abuse.

Rapper Asian Doll previously claimed to have once witnessed Williams getting high.