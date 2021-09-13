Wendy Williams’ Show May Skip Sept. 20 Premiere Amid Health-Related Hiatus

*Wendy Williams is reportedly stepping back from the spotlight as part of her health-related hiatus.
Per Page Six, the Sept. 20 premiere of her daytime talk show may not air after Williams canceled all promo events next week.
“People are tight-lipped about it, but there are whispers that she won’t be there,” one Wendy source told the publication.
“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back on her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere,” a statement posted on the show’s Instagram read.
On Friday, video footage showed Williams arriving at her apartment building wearing blue hospital socks and a robe.
Williams has been candid with her ongoing battle with Graves’ Disease and past experience with drug abuse.
Rapper Asian Doll previously claimed to have once witnessed Williams getting high.
“It’s the loud clap for me but even tho your doing your job don’t act like you don’t know me when you was on that FaceTime call coked up looking slow lol,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post last fall.
She then suggested Wendy only uses her “clean” image for her TV show, adding, “but you look clean & we’ll put together now. Thanks For The TV promo My granny watch your show so I won’t disrespect you but look in the mirror honey you buy your drugs from criminals so what that make you ? Oh okay.”
Asian clapped back after Williams addressed a social media post that the rapper shared in which she bragged about only dating serial killers, Ace Showbiz reported.
“Please have at least 3 body’s [sic] before you talk to me Boy I like killers,” Asian Doll tweeted last October.
On her talk show, Wendy said: “She is being laughed at for posting that she only dates some murderers.” When other people in the studio laughed along with Williams, she told them to “Stop…stop…”