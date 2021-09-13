Monday, September 13, 2021
Trina Reveals She’s Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend [Video]

By Ny MaGee
Trina+tv+Celebrates+Premiere+Hustle+Soul+Season+J2LPWAxKDhIl
Trina / Getty Images North America

*Rapper Trina is engaged!

As reported by Love B. Scott, the hip-hop icon shared the exciting news during a FaceTime call with life coach Stormy Wellington on Thursday (Sept. 9). 

“I had a big night last night,” said Trina in the clip below. While she did not mention her fiance’s name, she is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend of over five years, Raymond Taylor, a 31-year-old Miami rapper who goes by the name Ray Almighty.

Per the report, back in February, Trina and Taylor celebrated Valentine’s Day and their fifth anniversary. “5 years Strong. ? BIG vibes .. Valentines is everyday for HER,” Raymond wrote in his caption, while calling Trina the “most gorgeous woman in the entire world.”

Trina, 46, previously dated Lil Wayne, basketball player Kenyon Martin and French Montana.

READ MORE: Trina Says She’s Ready to Face Off with Lil Kim in Verzuz Battle

 

Ny MaGee
