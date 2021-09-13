Taraji P. Henson Reportedly Worth $25 Million

*Actress Taraji P. Henson has reportedly racked up a $25 million net worth.

As reported by Black Enterprise, Henson has appeared in a range of TV series and movies since debuting on the big screen over twenty years ago. She has a multi-million net worth via her multiple streams of income. Below is a glimpse into how she did it, per the outlet.

Becoming a Multi-Million Dollar Actress

Henson’s most influential source of income comes from her TV appearances and notable big-screen roles.

Her role in the 2001 film, Baby Boy, put her on the path to stardom. Starring in the 2005 film Hustle and Flow took her career to the next level. A few years later, she was offered approximately $150,000 for her role of Queenie in the 2008 film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Unfortunately, the actress says she walked away with $40,000 after paying her team and taxes.

The Oscar-nominated actress has a list of impressive roles under her belt. Her credits have helped her climb the income scale. She’s played NASA scientist Katherine Johnson in Hidden Figures. She also took over the TV stations with her role as Cookie Lyon in Fox’s Empire from 2015-2020, reportedly earning $175,000 per episode.

Earning Multiple Streams of Income

The 51-year-old has been gracing television screens with her excellence for over two decades. But she’s also found ways to expand her streams of income.

While in Chicago to film episodes of Empire, she purchased a $1.5 million condo. She sold it for a profit before purchasing another condo in Chicago. She also bought two homes in California. Real estate investments have created another stream of income for the actress.

Henson has also helped develop TPH by Taraji Hair Care to create a scalp-first treatment for healthy hair. Henson’s autobiography, Around the Way Girl, has added another source of money to her portfolio.

Read the full report here.