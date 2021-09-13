Monday, September 13, 2021
Rose McGowan Justifies Larry Elder’s Anti-BLM Stance; Tells White BLM Supporters ‘He Might Just Know More than You’

By EURPublisher01
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty

*Rose McGowan says she’s no longer a Democrat, and appeared with Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder at a Los Angeles hotel to offer her endorsement over Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s recall election Tuesday.

The former actress, who says she was one of Harvey Weinstein’s numerous rape victims, suggests that Newsom’s partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, once called her on behalf of Weinstein’s attorneys and tried to persuade her not to go public with her allegations against the Hollywood titan.

In her split from the Democratic Party, McGowan claimed that anyone who has “harassed, stalked, and stolen” from her in Hollywood has been a Democrat.

The actress took issue with the media and white Democrats who side-eye his denouncement of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Understand who it’s coming from and that he might just know more than you living in a different skin,” McGowan said.

Elder himself took issue with the rise in critical race theory politics during the event, saying he doesn’t “believe in systemic racism.”

Watch below:

Previous articleRegina Hall, Jordin Sparks, Chris Appleton & More Attend Daytime Beauty Awards
EURPublisher01

