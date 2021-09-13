Rising Black Designer Maxie J Debuts New Birthday Collection

*Thursday, September 2nd, guests gathered at Exchange LA in Los Angeles to attend Maxie James, black designer to the stars and owner of Ellaè Lisquè’s fashion show.

The debut of her “Birthday Collection” was a star-studded event kicked off with Jasmin Brown aka Watch Jazzy as the host and a hit performance by Sevyn Streeter.

Showing that this black designer on the rise has carved out her very own lane. But it hasn’t always been this glamorous for Maxie J. who has conquered the challenges in her path including a full-blown physical altercation with fashion designer Michael Costello.

While many fashion enthusiasts continue to have conversations about inclusion in the fashion industry, the Los Angeles native took matters into her own hands by building a table of her own. With uncompromising ambition & talent, Maxie J. first gave birth to her love child Ellaè Lisquè, a line intentionally created to make women feel sexy, bossy, and sophisticated.

When James started her line in the summer of 2014, she released a small collection of six dresses online. Even after experiencing initial hardships, the line has since grown to a successful brand with not just an online existence but also a brick-and-mortar presence.

Not failing to mention being adorned by many celebrities such as Saweetie, Blac Chyna, Erica Mena, and Bebe Rexha just to name a few. After seven years of trial & error, it’s only right that the #GirlBoss has her cake and eats it too.

The “Birthday Collection” had a desert-inspired theme for the models to walk through wearing James’ latest designs.

The melanated event was filled with stars such as Christian Combs, Sevyn Streeter (who performed), Malaysia Pargo, Slick Woods, Jasmin Brown (Host), Clermont Twins (who opened the show), and many more to celebrate the black designer and her birthday.

Ellaé Lisque’s newest collection is meant for women to know they can dress sexy and demand attention through their clothing while still being tasteful.