Regina Hall, Jordin Sparks, Chris Appleton & More Attend Daytime Beauty Awards

*Los Angeles, CA – The 3rd annual Daytime Beauty Awards, founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, took place today, Sunday, September 12 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

The award show recognizes science behind beauty and spotlights health and wellness professionals in the fields of dentistry, medicine, health and fitness, aesthetics, skincare, color and styling, cannabis, beauty innovation and more. OmegaXL by Great HealthWorks served as the event’s title sponsor.

The award statuette, better known as the ‘Holly,’ was designed by Christopher Guy.

Danielle Lauder, actress, entrepreneur and the great-granddaughter of Estée Lauder, officiated as the Ambassador for this year’s Daytime Beauty Awards. The 2021 honorees included: Paula Abdul (Outstanding Achievement in Health), Dr. Moncef Slaoui, former Chief Scientist for the U.S. government’s Covid vaccine development effort (Special Tribute Award), Chris Appleton (Outstanding Achievement in Fitness), Gary Archer (Outstanding Achievement in Dentistry), Dr. Stafford Broumand (Outstanding Achievement in Aesthetics), Dr. Andrew Caster (Outstanding Achievement in Medicine), Tracey Cunningham (Outstanding Achievement in Color and Styling), Michaeline DeJoria for John Paul Mitchell Systems (Brand of the Year), Nancy Duitch and Nicole Kidman for Sera Labs (The Breakthrough Award), Gary Trudell for Custom Comfort Mattress (The Sleeping Beauty Award), Rea Ann Silva for Beautyblender (Tool of the Year), Erica Skynn for Derm7 (The Innovation Award) and Imelda Walavalkar & Tracy Anderson (The Zen Award for Pure Beauty).

The 2021 presenters included: Jonathan Berlent, Tommy Chong, Regina Hall, Richard Halpern as Austin Powers, Chelsea Harris, Cheryl Hines, Karen & William Lauder, Kurt Rambis, Cesar Deleon Ramirez, Ogema Larry Romanelli, Melissa Rue, Halston Sage, Jordin Sparks, Kitty-Blu & Billy Appleton, and Dr. Jeffrey Tucker.

This year’s event featured a silent auction and cocktails followed by a luncheon and the award ceremony. The Daytime Beauty Awards benefits Helen Woodward Animal Center for their efforts 24/7, 365 days a year rescuing animals of all kinds from natural disasters, providing healthcare and forever homes.

About Daytime Beauty Awards

Michele Elyzabeth created the Hollywood Beauty Awards (HBAs) and Daytime Beauty Awards (DBAs). The DBAs honor Science behind Beauty, recognizing professionals in health & wellness: Dentistry, Medicine, Health & Fitness, Aesthetics, Skincare, Coloring & Styling, a CBD/Cannabis line, Beauty Innovation and more. www.daytimebeautyawards.com

About OmegaXL & Great HealthWorks

One of the largest direct-to-consumer companies in the U.S., Great HealthWorks is dedicated to delivering quality health and wellness products. The company’s cornerstone product is OmegaXL. Supported by 30 years of clinical research, its proven benefits have transformed the lives of millions, including athletes, celebrities and dedicated daily users. www.greathealthworks.com and www.omegaxl.com